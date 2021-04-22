Italo Market Cap Reaches $96,472.33 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 101.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Italo has traded 185.6% higher against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $96,472.33 and approximately $11,508.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,844,089 coins and its circulating supply is 17,844,089 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

