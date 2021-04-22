Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.98. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

