ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Up 2.4%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

