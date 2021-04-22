IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,544 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

