IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 636.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.50 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

