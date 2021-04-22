IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,374 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.