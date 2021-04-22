IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern accounts for 3.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Citizens & Northern worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

