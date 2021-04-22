IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.14 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day moving average is $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.