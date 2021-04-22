J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
