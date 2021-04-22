J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

