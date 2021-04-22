J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $198.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.