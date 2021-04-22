J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $198.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
