Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,663 shares of company stock worth $7,147,244 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

