Jack A. Pacheco Sells 373 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $20,772.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMART Global stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 428,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

