Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

J traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

