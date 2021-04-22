Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

