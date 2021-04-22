Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $408.42. 677,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,255. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.23.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
