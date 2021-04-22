Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $408.42. 677,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,255. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.23.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.