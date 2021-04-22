Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 704.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $17.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

