Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

