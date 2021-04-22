JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JBSAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

