JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

