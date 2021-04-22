Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.08 ($204.80).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €173.10 ($203.65) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.27.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.