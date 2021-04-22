Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 245 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 245 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 219.27.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.