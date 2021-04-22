Jefferies Financial Group Boosts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.57

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

OGI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.11. 1,702,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,021. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

