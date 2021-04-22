Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Saipem SpA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

