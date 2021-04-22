Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $76.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $66.51. 15,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,837,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

