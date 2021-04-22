Jefferies Financial Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Shares of FB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.04. 28,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. Facebook has a 1-year low of $178.14 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $857.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

