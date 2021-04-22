Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.
SPOT traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.94. 43,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,810. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
