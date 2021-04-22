Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

SPOT traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.94. 43,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,810. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

