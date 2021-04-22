Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

