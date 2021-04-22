JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

JBLU stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

