Jetcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $457,568.71 and approximately $1.32 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.