JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at UBS Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

JKS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $35,446,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

