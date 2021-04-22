Jobchain (JOB) Reaches One Day Volume of $367,473.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $367,473.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.