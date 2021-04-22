Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.37. 77,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39.

