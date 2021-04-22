Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,759 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,239. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.