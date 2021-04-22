Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.98. 548,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,349,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

