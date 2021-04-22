Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

