Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $272.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.89 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

