Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,354 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.74 on Thursday. 2,246,454 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.