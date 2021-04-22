Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.24. 35,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

