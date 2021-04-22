John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.