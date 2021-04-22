John Michael Hooks Purchases 6,200 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,812.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,756,300 shares in the company, valued at C$15,198,756.65.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00.

Shares of PHX traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$3.31. 11,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,320. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

