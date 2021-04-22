Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.41

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 93643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

