Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 66,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.