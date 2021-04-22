Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.26.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

