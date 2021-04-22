Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

