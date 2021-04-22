Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 946,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 486,708 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

