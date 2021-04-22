Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

