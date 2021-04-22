Johnson & Johnson to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

