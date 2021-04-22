Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.77

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

