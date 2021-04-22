Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

JMPLY opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

