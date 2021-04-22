Joint Ventures 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,624.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 87.4% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $48,404.14 and $10,624.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00073098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00743375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.20 or 0.08205437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

